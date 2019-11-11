Snow clearing operations on Manali-Leh road still underway
Leh, Nov 11: Snow capped mountains, visitors enjoying the first snowfall of the season makes us feel that winter is arriving. This is the condition of Manali-Leh road at Rohtang.
Kullu is a famous tourist spot and snow is a major attraction for tourists in the city, it's a bliss for the visitors witnessing the first snowfall of the season.
Snow clearing operations
The snow clearing operations here has already started on Saturday and it is still underway following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. Heavy snowfall lashed the Himalayan region- Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Uttrakhand since Friday, disrupting traffic situation in these areas.
Manali Leh Highway
There has been a decent snowfall this year in the entire Himalayas, but the snow seems just enough to let the Manali Leh Highway. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted that rain accompanied by snowfall was likely to take place at isolated places of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir between last Friday to Sunday. Tourist are more interested to watch for the weather in coming days.
Rohtang Pass
The Rohtang Pass remains closed during winter but is open from June to October for motor vehicles. This pass is a gateway to Lahaul Spiti, Pangi and Leh valley. The best time to visit the pass is between May/June to October/November. In the month of May, Rohtang becomes a hotspot for adventure enthusiasts.