Sniper, AKs, war like stores recovers as Army foils major infiltration bid

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 03: In a pre-dawn operation, the Indian Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line on Control.

The Army detected suspicious movement of unidentified persons at around 600 metres on the own side of the Line of Control at Machhal Sector, Kupwara.

The infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the Indian forces. A fire-fight ensued and after the first light a search was carried out and blood trail was seen.

To observe August 5 as Black Day in J&K, Pak Army, ISI put out detailed flow chart

The Army recovered 3 AK 47s, a sniper rifle, 8 grenades and other war like stores.

An recent assessment showed that Pakistan has been upping the ante and is attempting scores of infiltrations into the Valley. The assessment also says that terrorists are not focusing largely on north Kashmir. Earlier the focus was largely on south Kashmir. The intelligence has said that this is a changed strategy by Pakistan and it appears as that the terror groups have expanded its reach in this part of Kashmir.

The Intelligence also says that several foreign terrorists have infiltrated into north Kashmir and are looking to recruit as many locals as possible. They want to build on the logistics and also expand the network of overground workers

Meanwhile Pakistan has come out with directives to be followed on August 5, a year since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

On completion of one year of military sieve of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to show solidarity with the people of Kashmiri people, the following terminologies will be used on August 5, a press release from the government of Pakistan has said.

5th August has now been termed as Youm-e-Istehsal and Ghasbana Qabza, the press release read. The note also says that the terms of use will be IIOJK and not IOJK or IOK.

It also says that the term to be used is Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and not Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir or Indian Occupied Kashmir.

It also says that the term to be used is illegal action and not illegal annexation.

Demographic apartheid can be used by not demographic re-engineering.

Pakistan sets agenda for August 5 with outreach to Malaysia, Turkey

Military siege can bee used but not lockdown, the press note also says.

All TV and Radio channels should play Pakistan and AJK national anthems immediately after one minute silence on August 5. The TV channels must ensure that the presenters should wear black solidarity bands and channel logos must be turned black to condemn Indian atrocities in Kashmir, the note further mentions. The theme shall be One year of Indian Military Siege in IIOJK, the press note approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan also says.