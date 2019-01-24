Snatch voting rights of people with more than 2 kids: Baba Ramdev

Aligarh, Jan 24: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday advised that the voting rights of couples who have more than two children should be taken away.

"Those who have more than 2 children, their voting rights should be taken away & they shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Don't let them use govt schools, hospitals, & don't give them govt jobs. The population will be controlled automatically," ANI quoted Ramdev as saying.

Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali, added that such people should not be allowed to contest elections, denied admissions in government schools and not allowed to take government jobs.

This was not the first time when the yoga guru has made such a statement. In November last year, he said that people like him, who do not get married, should be accorded special honours.

"In this country, people like me, who never get married, should receive a special honour. Those who get married and produce more than two children should be denied voting rights," Ramdev said at an event.

Baba Ramdev, who never shies away from voicing his opinion on issues of social and political importance, advocated that those who do not follow the two child policy should not be allowed to use government schools and hospitals.

The Yoga guru has also been a staunch advocate of Swadeshi and has been lending support to the idea of local going global- Glocal, through his business venture Patanjali enterprises.