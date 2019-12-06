  • search
    ‘Snatch power from men’, says Priyanka Gandhi showing concern over atrocities on women

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow Dec 06: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed grave concern over the crime against women and urged women to "snatch power from men" to protect themselves from such crime.

    "I would say women should get power in the society. I will tell my sisters to snatch power from men, fight panchayat and Vidhan Sabha elections and come forward in politics so that you get power and protect yourself when such incidents take place," said Priyanka Gandhi in an informal interaction with newspersons.

    The Congress leader who is here on a two-day visit, reiterated that her party will fight for the rights of women at all levels.

    Attacking the state government on the law and order situation, specially on crime against women, she said, "In Unnao, it has been seen that there have been almost 90 rape cases in last 11 months."

    "When the last incident was reported, the government shielded criminals till the last. You can think how difficult it would have been for the woman and her patience to fight the battle," she said, referring to the Unnao rape case in which a BJP lawmaker is an accused.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 21:33 [IST]
