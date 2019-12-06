  • search
    Snatch and a cross fire: How the encounter in the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case took place

    Hyderabad, Dec 06: Four accused in the horrific rape and murder case of the Hyderabad vet were killed in a pre-dawn encounter today. Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20 years of age were shot dead when they tried to escape from the crime scene after snatching the weapon from the police.

    One of them tried to open fire and the police had to retaliate. Cyberabad Police Commissioner, V C Sajjanar confirmed that there was a cross fire and added that the four accused in the rape and murder case had been killed in the wee hours of today.

    Snatch and a cross fire: How the encounter in the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case took place

    The four accused were taken to the scene where the rape and murder had taken place. The police had taken the accused to re-construct the crime scene at around 3.30 am. This is a procedure that is mandated under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

    All 4 accused in Hyderabad Vet rape and murder case killed in encounter

    As the process was talking place, one of the accused snatched the weapon from the police and tried to escape along with the rest of the accused. One of them even opened fire, following which the police had to retaliate and opened fire on the accused persons.

    All the four accused were taken to hospital, but succumbed to their injuries, police sources tell OneIndia.

    The encounter took place at Chatan Palli near Shadnagar. All the accused were lodged in the high security Cherlapally prison.

    Hyderabad rape and murder: Accused tried to snatch weapon before encounter, sources

    The lady was on her way after a medical check up at Gachibowli. She was abducted, raped and killed.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
