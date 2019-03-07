Smuggling AK-47s: NIA chargesheets 6

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with a major arms smuggling case involving AK-47 rifles.

The NIA probe revealed the nexus of arms smugglers. It was found that they were taking out AK-47s from the sheds of the Central Ordinance Depot at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

These rifles were smuggled to Bihar and supplied to gangs and also naxalites, the NIA said.

The following persons have been chargesheeted:

Rizwana Begum, W/o Khurshid Alam, resident of Mirzapur Bardah, PS Muffasil, Munger, Bihar.

Shamsher Alam, S/o Late Abdul Rashid, resident of Mirzapur Bardah, PS Muffasil, Munger, Bihar.

Imran Alam, S/o Abdul Wahib, resident of Mirzapur Bardah, PS Muffasil, Munger. Bihar.

Niyazul Rahman, S/o Late Abdul Rashid, resident of Mirzapur Bardah, PS Muffasil, Munger, Bihar.

Md Irfan Alam, S/o Late Bashir @ Kalandar, resident of Mirzapur Bardah, PS Muffasil, Munger, Bihar.

Purshottam Lal Rajak, Late Ramdulare Rajak, resident of HN L-3/1, Panchsheel nagar, Narmada Road, PS Gorakhpur, Jabalpur, MP.