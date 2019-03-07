  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Smuggling AK-47s: NIA chargesheets 6

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 07: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with a major arms smuggling case involving AK-47 rifles.

    Smuggling AK-47s: NIA chargesheets 6
    Representational Image

    The NIA probe revealed the nexus of arms smugglers. It was found that they were taking out AK-47s from the sheds of the Central Ordinance Depot at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

    Also Read | NIA arrests key accused in Jalandhar grenade hurling case

    These rifles were smuggled to Bihar and supplied to gangs and also naxalites, the NIA said.

    The following persons have been chargesheeted:

    • Rizwana Begum, W/o Khurshid Alam, resident of Mirzapur Bardah, PS Muffasil, Munger, Bihar.
    • Shamsher Alam, S/o Late Abdul Rashid, resident of Mirzapur Bardah, PS Muffasil, Munger, Bihar.
    • Imran Alam, S/o Abdul Wahib, resident of Mirzapur Bardah, PS Muffasil, Munger. Bihar.
    • Niyazul Rahman, S/o Late Abdul Rashid, resident of Mirzapur Bardah, PS Muffasil, Munger, Bihar.
    • Md Irfan Alam, S/o Late Bashir @ Kalandar, resident of Mirzapur Bardah, PS Muffasil, Munger, Bihar.
    • Purshottam Lal Rajak, Late Ramdulare Rajak, resident of HN L-3/1, Panchsheel nagar, Narmada Road, PS Gorakhpur, Jabalpur, MP.

    More nia NewsView All

    Read more about:

    nia ak 47 smuggling

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 6:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue