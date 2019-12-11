  • search
    SMS services from various banks restored in Valley

    Srinagar, Dec 11: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday allowed service providers to start SMS service messages in the Valley so people, particularly businessmen, can receive messages from various banks, officials said.

    SMS services from various banks restored in Valley
    Representational Image

    Mobile subscribers in the Kashmir Valley will now be able to receive SMS messages generated from machines, the officials said.

    SMS services were stopped as a "precautionary measure" on October 14, hours after postpaid mobile phone connections were restored in the Valley. Mobile connections were suspended on August 5 after the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into union territories.

