SMS service in J&K to be restored on new year day

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 31: The government of India has decided to restore mobile messaging services in Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday midnight that was suspended nearly five months ago.

The broadband internet services reportedly will also be allowed in hospitals across the union territory from the New Year, however curbs on civilian use may remain.

According to PTI report the Kashmir Press Club also demanded immediate restoration of internet services to the media in the valley as the clampdown on internet has "severely crippled" the functioning of the fraternity and threatened suspension of publications.

The communications clampdown was imposed on Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of its special status under Article 370 on August 5 this year. The internet and mobile messaging services were suspended since then.

Such measures were taken by the authorities to ensure that "trouble-makers" do not succeed in mobilising the people against the administration.

On Tuesday, Rohit Kansal, the official spokesman of the union territory administration, while addressing a press conference announced the Governent's decision to ease restrictions in the valley.

Mission Reach Out: A pro people initiative by Indian Army in J&K

On Monday, five political leaders belonging to the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party were released from custody, however some leders like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti still are in detention.