  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SMS service in J&K to be restored on new year day

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 31: The government of India has decided to restore mobile messaging services in Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday midnight that was suspended nearly five months ago.

    The broadband internet services reportedly will also be allowed in hospitals across the union territory from the New Year, however curbs on civilian use may remain.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to PTI report the Kashmir Press Club also demanded immediate restoration of internet services to the media in the valley as the clampdown on internet has "severely crippled" the functioning of the fraternity and threatened suspension of publications.

    The communications clampdown was imposed on Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of its special status under Article 370 on August 5 this year. The internet and mobile messaging services were suspended since then.

    Such measures were taken by the authorities to ensure that "trouble-makers" do not succeed in mobilising the people against the administration.

    On Tuesday, Rohit Kansal, the official spokesman of the union territory administration, while addressing a press conference announced the Governent's decision to ease restrictions in the valley.

    Mission Reach Out: A pro people initiative by Indian Army in J&K

    On Monday, five political leaders belonging to the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party were released from custody, however some leders like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti still are in detention.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 19:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue