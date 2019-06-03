  • search
    Smriti Irani vows to foster women-led development

    New Delhi, June 3: Union Minister Smriti Irani, who took charge of the Union Women and Child Development Ministry today, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in her and vowed to work towards empowering women and creating a better tomorrow for children.

    Irani on Saturday met her predecessor Maneka Gandhi to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them. Sharing a picture of her with Gandhi on Twitter, Smriti Irani said she is "grateful" to the former Women and Child Development minister for "sparing her valuable time and blessing her".

    File photo of Union Minister Smriti Irani
    

    She was welcomed by senior officials of the ministry and Minister of State in the WCD Ministry Debashree Chaudhuri.

    Extremely kind: Smriti Irani is all praise for Maneka Gandhi

    Soon after assuming charge, Irani held a meeting with all senior officials of the ministry.

    "Grateful to PM Narendra Modi for reposing his faith and giving me an opportunity to contribute to the well-being of children & foster Women-led Development. We will continue to fulfil our commitment towards empowering women and creating a better tomorrow for our children(sic)," she said in a tweet soon after assuming charge and posted pictures of her meeting the officials.

    The Amethi MP has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the Narendra Modi government. She had met her predecessor Maneka Gandhi on Saturday to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them.

    Gandhi bastion falls to BJP's Smriti Irani

    Irani emerged as a 'giant slayer' after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 14:24 [IST]
