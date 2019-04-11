Smriti Irani performs 'puja' ahead of filing nomination from Amethi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 11: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday performed 'puja' ahead of filing her nomination from the Lok Sabha seat in Amethi where she is pitted against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Her husband Zubin Irani was also present at the 'puja'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are likely to accompany her during the nomination filing.

Irani was to file her nomination on April 17, but due to a holiday on that day (Mahaveer Jayanti), she changed the date.

Amethi figures in the fifth phase of the seven-phased general elections, and voting there will be held on May 6.

Irani faces a poll battle with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Smriti Irani by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes.