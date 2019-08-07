Smriti Irani has an axe to grind with Sushma Swaraj

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 07: Union Minister Smriti Irani put out an emotional message after the demise of Sushma Swaraj.

"I have an axe to grind with you Didi . You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us," Irani said.

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.

She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to, Modi also said.