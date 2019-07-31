  • search
    Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad are now front benchers in the Lok Sabha

    New Delhi, July 31: The front row of the Lok Sabha will have some new faces. Smriti Irani, the first time MP of the BJP who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi has been allotted a seat in the front row of the Lok Sabha.

    Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani
    Along with Irani, Union Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad too has been allotted a seat in the front row. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh and transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the others who occupy the front tow are development minister, Narendra Singh Tomar and Sadananda Gowda.

    Double whammy: From RTI to triple talaq, how BJP floored the opposition in Rajya Sabha

    The NDA's overall share in the front row has increased marginally. The Congress' on the other hand is stuck at 2 after it bagged just 51 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

    In the previous Lok Sabha, the others to have occupied the front row included, H D Deve Gowda, Sushma Swaraj, Mallikarjuna Kharge, L K Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi.

    The seating arrangements have been cleared by Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

