Smoking allowed only in ‘standing rooms’: Karnataka Govt to bars, pubs

Bengaluru, Nov 20: The Karnataka government directed bars, pubs, restaurants and hotels to have only 'standing rooms' for smoking. Karnataka's Urban Development and Housing Minister, UT Khader, warned that any violations will result in cancellation of their licenses under the Karnataka Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Health of Non-Smokers Act 2001.

As per the circular, the government said establishments can earmark a smoking zone after taking due permission, but cannot provide furniture, seating arrangements or curtains as per the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COPTA). Also, non-smokers and under 18 individuals should be prohibited from entering these areas.

This move attempts to protect non-smokers from the dangers of passive smoking.

Smoking will be allowed in the designated smoking areas only after obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the civic body concerned that will check whether the eatery has a seating capacity above 30.