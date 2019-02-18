'Smiling BJP politicians' attend Pulwama martyrs' funeral: Akhilesh Yadav

  • search
    Lucknow, Feb 18: In bitter attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre over the Pulwama terrorist attack, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav asked "why the government is waiting and watching". He also hinted that the BJP leaders are trying to use the funeral functions of martyrs to hog limelight.

    Akhilesh Yadav
    Akhilesh Yadav

    "Till when will the three day period of mourning keep getting extended? Everyday we get news of the brave martyrdom of our jawans while smiling BJP politicians accompany their funeral processions. Why is the govt waiting and watching?," he said in a tweet.

    Also Read | Pulwama: Huge impact as Supergel-90 multiplied potency of main explosive

    The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also tagged a news report with the headline -- "Four Army personnel including Major martyred in encounter with terrorists in Pulwama" -- with his tweet.

    Yadav had, on February 15, visited the house of slain CRPF personnel Pradeep, one of the 40 victims of the Pulwama terror attack, in Kannauj and paid condolences. The SP leader also took to Twitter on Sunday to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government after the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express developed a technical snag.

    Also Read | Pulwama attack could not have been staged by one man alone: Former R&AW chief

    "After the inauguration, fumes were seen in Vande Bharat train, power failure inside coaches, snag developed in brakes after which train came to a halt. Vande Bharat is a story of development. Farmers are angry, youths are unemployed, security system has collapsed and country's economy shattered," he wrote on the microblogging website.

    The country's first semi-high speed train had broken down on its return journey to New Delhi from Varanasi.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 16:38 [IST]
