'Smell thinner, eat gutka... but save water ': BJP MP at water conservation event | VIDEO

Bhopal, Nov 08: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Janardan Mishra from Madhya Pradesh, known for his unconventional ways that often hit headlines, has now said that one is free to drink alcohol, chew tobacco or smoke weed but he or she must understand the importance of water. The statement were made during a workshop held in Rewa on November 6.

#WATCH | Rewa, Madhya Pradesh: "Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved... Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water," says BJP MP Janardan Mishra during a water conservation workshop pic.twitter.com/Nk878A9Jgc — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Speaking on the topic of depleting groundwater, Mishra said, "Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved. Either eat gutka (tobacco), drink alcohol liquor, smell thinner, sulesan (a kind of adhesive), or eat iodex but understand the importance of water.''

The workshop was organised at Rewa Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium in the district on November 6. The video of his speech has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the same clip, Mishra was also heard saying,"If any government announces to waive the water tax then do tell them that we will pay the water tax and you may waive the rest of the taxes, including electricity bills."

This is not the first time Janardan Mishra has hit the headlines. Often known for his unconventional style, Mishra took all by surprise by cleaning a girls toilet at a school in his constituency that he inspected to motivate people for Swachhta drive. He had been invited to the school for a plantation program as a chief guest.

In 2016, Mishra drove a garbage collection vehicle to mark the beginning of New Year on January 1.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 10:58 [IST]