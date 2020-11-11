SMBs witnesses 3x increase in sales during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 11: The economic disruption in the last few months has brought about a material shift in businesses around us. Digital transformation has been catalyzed and this trend is prevalent across top metros as well as small cities and towns in India.

There is greater interest amongst small and medium businesses to join e-commerce and cater to their customers in these times. This festive season, sellers like Rishab Mehta who founded India Retails, are looking to accelerate their business during the ongoing Great Indian Festival.

As per a recent survey by Nielsen, more than 85% of SMBs sellers are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in sales, over 74% sellers are optimistic about recovery of business and 78% are positive about increase in visibility of products. Over 52,000 sellers from Rajasthan are participating in this Great Indian Festival.

Rishab Mehta started India Retails in 2010 and joined Amazon in 2017, which offers a range of home and kitchen products. They had been preparing for the festive sales well in advance, and have seen stellar success right at the beginning itself.

"Amazon's Great Indian Festival has given us an opportunity to witness phenomenal growth during this unprecedented time. There is usually a demand for kitchen appliances during the sale season and we have registered a 3x increase in sales during this festive season vis-à-vis last year. We are looking to keep up this momentum till the end of the sale."

This year, lakhs of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) are offering unique selection to customers, during the ongoing festive event of Amazon India - 'Great Indian Festival', helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times.

Customers across the country have the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals/offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.