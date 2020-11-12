SMBs enjoy great success with the e-commerce opportunity during Amazon Great Indian Festivals

Bengaluru, Nov 11: The economic disruption in the last few months has brought about a material shift in businesses around us. Digital transformation has been catalyzed and this trend is prevalent across top metros as well as small cities and towns in India. There is greater interest amongst small and medium businesses to join e-commerce and cater to their customers in these times.

This festive season, sellers like Mahesh Soni who founded Global Klamp, are looking to accelerate their business during the ongoing Great Indian Festival. As per a recent survey by Nielsen, more than 85% of SMBs sellers are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in sales, over 74% sellers are optimistic about recovery of business and 78% are positive about increase in visibility of products. Over 34,726 sellers from Karnataka will be participating in the upcoming Great Indian Festival.

Mahesh Soni started Global Klamp in 2019, which offers a range of electronics, home & kitchen products and books. They had been preparing for the festive sales well in advance, and had seen stellar success right at the beginning itself.

"We joined Amazon to increase our sales and expand our business across India, and we are very happy with our decision. Being a part of the Amazon family is exciting and they are always ready to help us grow. Once the lockdown eased we saw an increase in the sales volume and this growth has continued to the Great Indian Festival where we saw a 100% growth in numbers vis-a-vis last year. We are excited to see what the coming months have in store for us.".

This year, lakhs of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) are offering unique selection to customers, during the ongoing festive event of Amazon India - 'Great Indian Festival', helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times.

Customers across the country have the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals/offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.