SMBs enjoy great success with the e-commerce opportunity during Amazon Great Indian Festival

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 05: The economic disruption in the last few months has brought about a material shift in businesses around us. Digital transformation has been catalyzed and this trend is prevalent across top metros as well as small cities and towns in India. There is greater interest amongst small and medium businesses to join e-commerce and cater to their customers in these times.

This festive season, sellers like Ravi Aggarwal who founded Shoppers Club, are looking to accelerate their business during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020.

As per a recent survey by Nielsen, more than 85% of SMBs sellers are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in sales, over 74% sellers are optimistic about recovery of business and 78% are positive about increase in visibility of products. Over 1,12,000 sellers from Delhi-NCR are participating in this Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Ravi Aggarwal, started Shoppers Club in 2019, which offers a range of apparel in sportswear and sleep wear with combo packs. They had been preparing for the festive sales well in advance, and have seen stellar success right at the beginning itself.

"We registered a 2.5x increase in the sale of our products on the very first day of the Great Indian Festival, and we are hopeful that it will keep getting better from here on. Prior to the sale, the Amazon team helped us in ensuring that we are well-equipped to meet the high demand during this period, and as of now we are seeing a 4.5x jump in our overall sales".

This year, lakhs of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) are offering unique selection to customers, during the ongoing festive event of Amazon India - 'Great Indian Festival', helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times.

Customers across the country have the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals/offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.