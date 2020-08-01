Smart India hackathon 2020: NEP will transform job seekers into job creators, says PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 01: The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is not just a policy but a compilation of aspirations of all the Indians. It will convert job seekers into job creators, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Addressing the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon, PM Modi gave a mantra to students and said, "never stop three things in life - learning, questioning and solving."

It took five years to discuss and debate each aspect and then the new education policy (NEP) was released. This policy, in the true sense, has all the aspirations of all the Indians, he said.

"21st century is an era of knowledge, It is time to focus on learning, innovation, and knowledge. This is what NEP does. It works to make your school and college experience fruitful, the prime minister added.

"Do not stop three things - Learn, Question, Solve. Learn so you can question things, question and you will be able to create solutions. When you solve problems and make efforts, with your efforts, your grow and with you India grows, said PM to students.

Talking about the flexibility to chose subjects from any stream, he said, it was much needed.

"Earlier, students were not allowed to chose subjects as per their interest but the NEP provides the flexibility to an arts students to chose Maths along with the humanities subjects or a Science student can chose to study History along with the other subjects.

He also talked about the introduction of regional and local languages in primary schools.

He said that majority of the developed countries instruct their students in their own local language. With the inclusion of regional languages in schools, students will be well -versed with their own regional or local languages and know about the rich and diverse variety of languages in India.