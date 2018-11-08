Smaller political parties to play important role in a closely contested MP Assembly polls

New Delhi, Nov 8: Elections to constitute the new Assembly in Madhya Pradesh are evenly poised between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at least for the moment but some local players and regional political parties might disturb the prospect of both the national political parties in the state.

Interestingly if one is harming one party at one place then the other is harming the other political party at another place. The emergence of the tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) in the Malwa-Nimar region is a cause of concern for the Congress and so it was trying to have an alliance with the tribal outfit but no headway was made. Besides that, the Congress is also banking on its tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria to keep the tribal vote bank intact with the Congress.

Actually, Malwa-Nimar region has been the pocket borough of the BJP but this time around, there is an anger against the party in view of farmers' agitation and in general three term's anti-incumbency but there is a possibility of Congress' gain being nullified by JAYS contesting Assembly elections from there.

JAYS will be contesting 80 seats in the state and it is likely to give 33 tickets to non-tribal people to garner their support. They are focusing on such seats where tribal population is at least 40 thousand. Gondwana Gantantra Party has announced to contest 90 Assembly seats with a clear objective of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party. The GGP is ready to join hands with anyone ensuring the defeat of the BJP but nothing has been done so far.

Samanya, Picchada, Alpasankyak Varg Adhikari Karmachari Sanstha ( SAPAKS) is an organisation born out of protest against the government's reservation policy and amendment to the Atrocities Act. The SAPAKS has been officially registered by the Election Commission (EC) and many are claiming that it could wreck enough damage in constituencies with significant Brahmins, Rajputs and other non-reserved category voters. So it will majorly damage the BJP.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) that has sizeable influence in the region bordering Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh may damage the Congress as it has predominantly a Dalit party. Dalits traditionally support the Congress so is the case with Samajwadi Party which has minimal influence in Madhya Pradesh among OBC people as Madhya Pradesh chief minister is the biggest OBC leader in the state. But the elections which is being closely contested by the Congress and the BJP and it is expected that at least in 50 constituency the victory or defeat margin is going to be between 1000 to 2000 votes. In such a situation these political will not have a very crucial role to play but will also decide which way the election in Madhya Pradesh go.