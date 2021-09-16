Smaller cities were targeted more by cyber-criminals says NCRB report

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: There has been an increase in the number of cyber-crimes reported in the country. The largest increase was in the states of Telangana, Assam, Maharashtra, Bihar and Odisha, a report by the National Crimes Records Bureau said.

Released late on Tuesday, the report said that the number of cyber crimes only rose by. 0.8 per cent in the 20 major cities of the countries. This indicates that in 2020 more people were targeted in the smaller cities.

Crimes against women drop in 2020, drastic jump in disobedience to government orders: NCRB

The number of complaints relating to cyber-crimes rose from 50,035 in 2020 from 44,735 in 2019. A total of 18,657 cases have been registered under Cyber Crimes, showing an increase of 0.8% over 2019 (18,500 cases). Cyber crime rate also increased from 16.2 in 2019 to 16.4 in 2020. Crime head-wise cases revealed that Computer Related Offences (section 66 of IT Act) (11,356 cases) formed the highest number of Cyber Crimes accounting for 60.9% during 2020, the NCRB said.

A total of 50,035 cases were registered under Cyber Crimes, showing an increase of 11.8% in registration over 2019 (44,735 cases). Crime rate under this category increased from 3.3 in 2019 to 3.7 in 2020. During 2020, 60.2% of cyber-crime cases registered were for the motive of fraud (30,142 out of 50,035 cases) followed by sexual exploitation with 6.6% (3,293 cases) and Extortion with 4.9% (2,440 cases), the report also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 9:04 [IST]