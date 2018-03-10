'Sleep deprived, always under bright lights', Karti complains to CBI court

Constantly under bright lights and not allowed to sleep is what Karti Chidambaram's counsel told the Special CBI court which heard his remand application. Karti was remanded in CBI custody till March 12.

Arguing for Karti, his counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court that his client is not keeping good health. His blood pressure levels are fluctuating as he was not allowed to sleep till 2.30 am. He is then woken up at 5 am and the questioning continued, he also said.

Further, Singhvi complained that Karti was shifted to a different cell where four guards were posted. The guards would play cards all night and chat as a result of which Karti could sleep. Singhvi later produced a medical report to prove that his client's blood pressure was 140/90 while on March 8 it was 150/100.

Additional Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta who rubbished all allegations told the court that each time he met Karti, he would make it a point to ask him about his health. Whenever I meet him, I ask about his well-being and whether he is comfortable, Mehta also told the court.

