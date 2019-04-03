'Skirt wali bai': BJP lawmaker slammed for sexist remark on Priyanka Gandhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 03: Priyanka Gandhi has been called many sexist and crass things by several BJP leaders. The latest one to add was the Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Jayakaran Gupta who called her 'skirt waali bai' and said she cannot bring 'acche din'.

Addressing a rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, BJP's Jayakaran Gupta said that "One Congress leader loudly asks if 'ache din' have come. He can't see the 'ache din'...Skirt waali bai has started wearing sari and visiting temples, those who hate ganga jal are now visiting the Ganga,".

After the comment received outrage on social media, the leader backtracked and said that the comment was not intended for anyone in particular.

"That comment was not aimed at anyone in particular, BJP does not do politics to gain power. We want power to protect the culture of India and to make it corruption free. Under the able leadership of PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari ji carried out the cleaning of Ganga. Crores of people came from other countries as well for the Kumbh; those who used to wear skirts too came in saris," Gupta told ANI.

He went on to add: "Sitharaman ji, Sushma ji, Smriti ji all of them have added value to the Indian tradition of wearing saris. Crores of foreigners came to the Ganga and even went to temples. My comments, therefore, are not aimed at anyone directly."

This is not the first sexist comment to go viral against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ever since her formal entry into Congress as UP East's chief. In fact, many ministers from both the BJP as well as Congress have directed sexist comments at the AICC General Secretary.

Recently, BJP leader from UP, Harish Dwivedi, made sexist comments on Gandhi's clothes. He said that Gandhi wore "jeans and top" when she was in Delhi but chose to dress in "sari and sindoor" when she visited rural areas.