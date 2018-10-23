Skills and jobs in young hands

Bengaluru, Oct 23: Recently Central Cabinet approved the merger of the existing regulatory institutions in the skills space - National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and the National Skill Development Agency (NSDA) into the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). This is a big initiative by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Let's have a look at the major initiatives by Government of India in recent years and the outcome. In fact the expansion of Skill India mission is providing direct benefit to the middle class families of India. This part of the nation provide maximum workforce.

Here in picture you can see the future projects too.