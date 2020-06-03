Sketches to angry posts: How Twitter mourned elephant that ate cracker-stuffed pineapple in Kerala

  • search
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: The brutal death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after eating a pineapple filled with crackers has sparked huge outrage on Twitter.

    The pregnant pachyderm in Silent Valley Forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty on May 27 after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

    Tagging a news report of the brutal incident, Actor Anushka wrote, "This is why we need harsher LAWS against animal cruelty!!" "How? How can something like this happen? Do people not have hearts? My heart has shattered and broken... The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way.

    Sharing a petition by PETA India, the actor further said, "We need stricter laws against animal cruelty. It's HIGH time. Please sign this petition." John Abraham shared a news report on Instagram and captioned it: "Shame on us. Ashamed to be human."

