SK University Distance Education Results 2017 declared, steps to check

The SK University Distance Education Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website as well as a third party link.

All the candidates are further informed that they would require their hall ticket number to access their results. Also, the results provided online are only for immediate consumption. The printouts of the results cannot be provided against a mark sheet. Candidates would have to get in touch with the university office in order to collect their mark sheet at a later date. The results are available on http://www.results.manabadi.co.in/sri-krishnadevaraya-university-distance-edu-ma-political-science-june-2017-exam-results-28022018.htm.

How to check SK University Distance Education Results 2017:

Go to http://www.results.manabadi.co.in/sri-krishnadevaraya-university-distance-edu-ma-political-science-june-2017-exam-results-28022018.htm

Select the Results Tab

Click on the link

Enter required required details

View results

Take a printout

