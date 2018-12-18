SJF trying to legitimise Khalistan movement by calling on Pak political leadership

New Delhi, Dec 18: The Sikhs for Justice, which is spearheading the Referendum 2020 seeking a steerage Punjab nation has knocked on the doors of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The SJF which would organise the next Referendum 2020 in Pakistan has called on Imran Khan seeking political support for the movement. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the SJF was quoted by TOI stating that the organisation had called on Khan for political support for the movement.

There is no doubt that this entire movement seeking a separate Khalistan nation is backed by the ISI.

The backing by the ISI is not a new development. It has been going on since the past two decades now.

It is the ISI that is helping the Khalistan terrorist re-group. The latest is the Referendum 2020, which is aimed at declaring a separate Punjab nation by the year 2020. A declaration in London was held to this effect and the next one would be at Lahore.

Calling on Imran Khan is a ploy explains an Intelligence Bureau official to OneIndia. It is a well-known fact that the SJF has the backing of the ISI. By calling on Khan, the outfit wants to make the movement look political in nature. It wants the political leadership of Pakistan to make an official announcement supporting their cause so that they can drum beat the issue on international platforms.

The officer says that while on one hand, they call on the Pakistan PM, on the other hand, they hold meetings with the ISI. We have proof of the three meetings that have taken place between the SFJ and ISI at Nankana Sahib, the officer also explained.

The SJF moreover has been open about its activities in Pakistan. The cause is an illegal one as the demand is to separate Punjab from India. Despite that, they have made an open statement about their next Referendum 2020 being held in Pakistan.

The Indian intelligence has warned that the ISI is trying to brainwash Sikh pilgrims. This would be done through the Referendum 2020 center that has been opened by the SJF in Lahore.

Pannun in a recent letter stated that several 100s of its campaigners have reached Pakistan to coordinate the Referendum 2020 campaign in the Nankana Sahib during the ongoing 549th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Devji.

The letter further said Referendum 2020 banners and Khalistan flags with the life-size portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale have been placed throughout the Nankana Sahib complex.

"SJF will initiate the registration of votes of Referendum 2020 during the next years scheduled 550th birth celebrations at Kartarpur Sahib. A permanent office of he SJF will be established in Lahore to coordinate the registration of Referendum votes.

The worry for the agencies is that the ISI would try and propagate among the pilgrims the need for a pro-Khalistan movement.

The ISI would also look to evoke sentiments, the agencies believe. The agencies also feel that the ISI and its agents would go all out to whip up passions. This becomes necessary for both the ISI and pro-Khalistan groups as the movement has failed to generate any great mass support. While on one hand, the ISI could build a terror infrastructure, they realise that no movement would take off as desired unless and until there are mass support and sympathy among the people. In this context, all efforts would be made to utilise the pilgrimage to Pakistan, an Intelligence Bureau officer informed.