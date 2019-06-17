Size of opposition does not matter, their active participation does: Modi

Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 17: Ahead of the beginning of the first Parliamanet session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the opposition parties to "speak actively and participate in house proceedings".

Asserting that the views of the Opposition are important for a healthy democracy, the Prime Minister stressed on the need to rise above 'Paksh' (party in power) and 'Vipaksh' (Opposition), and be 'Nishpaksh' (objective).

"The role of an Opposition and an active Opposition is important in a Parliamentary democracy. The Opposition need not bother about their numbers. Whatever numbers Opposition parties may have got from the people, we will take their every word seriously. I hope they speak actively and participate in house proceedings," said Modi.

Modi assured that his party would uphold the spirit of Parliament in the coming five years.

"Paksh, vipaksh se zada nishpaksh ka spirit mehtv rakhta hai. Hum aane wale 5 saloon ke liye is sadan ki garima ko upar uthane ka prayas karenge. (More than party in power or in opposition, what matters is the spirit of objectivity. We will uphold spirit of the House in five years)," he added.

He said that when House functions smoothly then aspirations of the people can be fulfilled

"Today, a new session is starting, there are new hopes and dreams with the beginning of this session. Since independence, this Lok Sabha elections saw highest number of women voters and women MPs," Modi said.

Modi also hoped for a fruitful budget session during which the government will present the Union budget and introduce several key bills.

The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses on Thursday. The Economic Survey will be presented on the 4th of July and the Budget on the 5th of July.