Sixth round of Indo-China Brigade Commander level talks remain inconclusive

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 07: The sixth round to the Brigade Commander level talks between India and China ended inconclusively. The talks held at Chushul on Sunday, ended within four hours. There is no word as yet on the next round of talks.

Meanwhile, New Delhi will watch for the next steps taken by Beijing amidst the tense standoff. While Beijing says that the responsibility is entirely with Delhi, India maintains that China has violated all pacts and this has led to the face-off along the Line of Actual Control.

Now all eyes would be on the meeting between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterparts, Wang Yi scheduled to be held this week.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his 2.20 hour talks with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe at Moscow pushed for restoration of status quo ante at all the friction points in Eastern Ladakh. The two leaders met at Moscow last week and held discussions on the ongoing standoff.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Indian Ambassador to Russia D B Venkatesh Varma were part of the Indian delegation at the talks that began at around 9:30 pm(IST) at a prominent hotel in Moscow following a request from Gen. Wei.

"The meeting between Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh and Chinese Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe in Moscow is over. The meeting lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes," Singh's office tweeted.