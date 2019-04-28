Six-year-old girl strangled, corpse raped by security guard in Uttarakhand

Haridwar, Apr 28: In a shocking incident, a security guard of a poultry farm allegedly killed a six-year-old girl and then raped her corpse in Shyampur area of Uttarakhand.

The accused - identified as Sonu from Haridwar - has reportedly confessed to committing the crime in a drunk state.

According to police investigation, the girl was lured to the forest adjoining village by the security guard, who worked at the poultry farm nearby, the official said.

The victim's parents, who were daily wage labourers, were working in a field when the incident took place.

The guard strangulated the girl when she started to scream. After she died, he raped her barely 600 metres from the spot where her parents were, the official said.

The police have promised of further action if their investigation reveals the involvement of a second accused. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Last July, five boys between the ages of nine and 14 gang-raped an eight-year-old girl in Uttarakhand's Sahaspur after watching a pornographic movie. Earlier this year, a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a juvenile relative in Uttarakhand's Tehri district.