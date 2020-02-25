Six SC judges down with H1N1 virus, hearings affected in Sabarimala, other cases

Delhi, February 25: Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday announced that six Supreme Court judges have been infected by swine flu virus (H1N1). He added that a meeting was held with the Chief Justice of India regarding preventive measures to be taken.

The unavailability of six judges is likely to affect the apex court's working in cases like the Sabarimala and others.

"It is a request to everyone here, don't come to court if you are not feeling well", Justice Mishra said.

The CJI Bobde also met the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave.

Since the vaccination costs Rs 1200, Dave said that he has offered Rupees 10 lakhs as aid, as every one who visits SC - lawyers, junior lawyers, journalists, litigants etc- may not have the resources for taking the vaccination.

H1N1 also known as Swine Flu is highly contagious and spreads from humans to humans.

Last week, two employees of software firm SAP in Bengaluru office tested positive for the virus. As a precautionary measure, the Indian arm of the German software group shut down all offices in the country for sanitisation.