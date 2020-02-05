  • search
    Six months on, three former CMs of J&K remain detained

    New Delhi, Feb 05: The three ex chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir continue to remain in detention and there is no indication about their release as yet.

    It has been six months since Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been detained, following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 2019.

    In the aftermath of this decision, nearly 350 politicians have been detained. However many were released on November 25 2019.

    Big drop in locals joining terror groups in J&K

      NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 5th, 2020

      Out of the 40 former legislators detained, 33 were shifted from the MLAs' Hostel on November 17. Many others who were under house arrest have been released. The decision to detain Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act came under heavy criticism. At first he was detained for a period of three months and then the same was extended by another three months.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 7:50 [IST]
      X