Six-month-old baby dies on board Spicejet flight

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 25: A six-month old baby died on-board a Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight on Thursday. The child reportedly suffered from a heart disease and medical complications during the flight.

The family was travelling to Delhi for the child's medical treatment.

Rachita Kumari, a resident of Begusarai district in Bihar, suffered from congenital heart disease and had a small hole in her heart, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) said here.

She was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Delhi. Her father Rajendra Rajan and mother Dimple accompanied her. They said they suspected no foul play, the DCP added.

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP, IGI Airport said,''A six-month old baby died on-board a Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight, today. The child was suffering from a heart disease. The family was travelling to Delhi for the child's medical treatment.''

1 Air India, 2 SpiceJet pilots suspended for violating safety rules

Earlier, a Thai tourist succumbed to a fatal heart attack onboard a SpiceJet flight on Friday. The New Delhi-bound flight made an emergency landing in Varanasi after the tourist suffered the heart attack. The man was member of a tourist group travelling from Bangkok to New Delhi.