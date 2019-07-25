  • search
    Six-month-old baby dies on board Spicejet flight

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: A six-month old baby died on-board a Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight on Thursday. The child reportedly suffered from a heart disease and medical complications during the flight.

    The family was travelling to Delhi for the child's medical treatment.

    Six-month-old baby dies on board Spicejet flight
    Representational Image

    Sanjay Bhatia, DCP, IGI Airport said,''A six-month old baby died on-board a Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight, today. The child was suffering from a heart disease. The family was travelling to Delhi for the child's medical treatment.''

    1 Air India, 2 SpiceJet pilots suspended for violating safety rules

    Earlier, a Thai tourist succumbed to a fatal heart attack onboard a SpiceJet flight on Friday. The New Delhi-bound flight made an emergency landing in Varanasi after the tourist suffered the heart attack. The man was member of a tourist group travelling from Bangkok to New Delhi.

