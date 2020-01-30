Six ministers in new Jharkhand assembly have pending criminal cases

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 30: Six ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves in the new Jharkhand assembly.

All 6 (55 per cent) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

A rich House: 69 per cent MLAs in Jharkhand assembly are crorepatis

Out of the 11 ministers analysed, 9 (82 per cent) are crorepatis. A total of 4(36 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 25-50 years while 7(64 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 80 years.

Out of 11 ministers, only 1 is woman.