Six migrant workers die after being run over by bus in UP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, May 14: Six migrant labourers were killed and four others injured when a bus ran over them at Sahranpur in Uttar Prradesh, late on Wednesday night.

The group of workers were walking back to their village in Gopalganj in Bihar from Punjab after the closure of the factory where they worked.

The accident took place at Ghalauli checkpost and Rohana toll plaza on Saharanpur- Muzaffarnagar state highway at around 12.30 am. The deceased have been identified as Harek Singh(52), his son Vikas(22), Gudd (18), Vasudev (22), Harish Sahni (42) and Virendra (28).

8 migrant workers returning home killed in accident at Madhya Pradesh

In another tragic incident, 8 migrant labourers were killed in a road mishap in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place at Guna late last night.

While 8 migrant labourers were killed, at least 50 were injured in the accident. Reports said that the truck in which they were travelling in collided with a bus at Guna. The injured have been taken to hospital and are receiving treatment. The migrants were on their way home in Uttar Pradesh.

Since the lockdown was announced, several migrants have been returning to their homes.

It may be recalled that in Maharashtra's Jalna, 15 migrant workers died after being run over by a goods train. All of them were returning to Madhya Pradesh and were sleeping on the tracks when the mishap took place. Five others were injured in the accident.