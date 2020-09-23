YouTube
    Six held in Karnataka for betting on IPL cricket matches

    Bengaluru, Sept 23: Six people were arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League T20 matches being held in UAE and cash Rs six lakh was seized from them.

    The CCB in a statement said the six were arrested from Banaswadi and Malleswaram areas in the city and two cases were registered against them.

    The punters were accepting bets from several people here on the basis of each ball, over, runs and on the victory and defeat of teams in the league.

