    Six found guilty for plotting attacks in Kerala and nearby states

    New Delhi, Nov 26: An NIA court has held six persons in connection with an ISIS case guilty. The court found six people, arrested in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states.

    Those convicted are Manseed Mehmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad N K, Safvan and Moinuddin. Special judge P Krishnakumar, however, acquitted Jasim N K.

    The court said they had not joined the ISIS but made it clear that they were qualified to be called as members of a terror gang. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Wednesday, it said.

    Why the ISIS menace haunting Tamil Nadu cannot be ignored

    They have been found guilty under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) including offences relating to membership of a terrorist organisation and support given to a terrorist organisation.

    During the hearing on quantum of punishment, the prosecution argued that they should be awarded life imprisonment as they did not show any remorse or repentance for their act.

    The prosecution said it will also send across a message to society that such acts would be dealt with seriously.

    Opposing the prosecution argument, the defence sought maximum leniency citing that no arms or ammunition were recovered from them.

