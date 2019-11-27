Six convicted in ISIS Omar al-Hindi case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Special NIA court has convicted six persons in connection with an Islamic State related case.

Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed ,Rashid Ali, Ramshad, Safvan and Moinudheen were the persons to be convicted.

The case was registered by the NIA, based on credible information regarding the conspiracy and the consequent formation of the ISIS/ Daish-inspired terrorist module Ansarul Khilafa-KL in August, 2016, by the accused persons and their associates. Five accused persons were arrested by NIA on 2nd October, 2016 from Kanakamala in Kannur district, when they had assembled as part of their preparations to conduct terrorist attacks in Kerala targeting prominent persons including Judges, Politicians and Police Officers besides at places of tourist importance in Tamil Nadu where foreigners, especially Jews, congregate.