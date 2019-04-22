  • search
    'Situation was same in India before 2014': Modi uses Sri Lanka blasts to target Congress

    Nashik, Apr 22: Citing the example of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 290 people till now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday drew a parallel to the situation in India before he came to power in 2014.

    "Bomb explosion in the neighbouring country (Sri Lanka) killed hundreds of people...before 2014, in India too, serial explosions took place in Mumbai, Delhi, Ayodhya.

    "What did the then Congress-NCP government do? It held condolence meetings and expressed grief. They went about crying across the world, saying Pakistan did this and Pakistan did that. But what did we do? We changed that pusillanimous policy," Modi said.

    Modi condemns blasts in Sri Lanka, says no place for such barbarism in our region

    Modi also said they entered the factory of terrorism and eliminated them. "The terrorists who used targets different parts of the country with explosions are now restricted only to a part of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

    Attacking the Congress and the NCP for what he said was a weak response to the Pakistan-sponsored attacks, Modi said that the party only used to shed fake tears.

