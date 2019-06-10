  • search
    Situation under control, says Bengal govt in reply to centre's advisory over violence

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, June 10: Stating that there were a few "stray post-poll clashes" in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government Sunday claimed that situation in the state was "under control" in a letter to the Centre, which had issued an advisory earlier in the day after four people died in violence between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

    State Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De wrote that "firm and appropriate actions" were initiated in all cases of violence without any delay.

    Situation under control, says Bengal govt in reply to centres advisory over violence
    Representational Image

    "There have been a few stray post-poll clashes in the state perpetrated by some anti-social elements, the law enforcement authorities have been taking firm and appropriate actions in all such cases without any delay," De wrote in the letter to the Union Home Ministry.

    Bengal unrest flares up, police stop hearses carrying slain workers' bodies

    "The situation is under control and it may not be construed under any circumstance to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the State to maintain the rule of law and impure confidence among the people," the letter read.

    Earlier in the day, the Centre expressed "deep concern" over continuing violence in the state, saying the "unabated violence" even after the Lok Sabha polls appears to be a failure on part of the state government.

    In the advisory, the Home Ministry asked the state government to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.

    "The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people," the advisory said.

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 8:54 [IST]
