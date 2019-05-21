Situation under control, but Pak attempting anti-India activity says Army

Udhampur, May 21: Asserting that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is "under control", the Army said that Pakistan is continuing with its anti-India activities along the Line of Control (LoC) by trying to infiltrate terrorists into the Valley and promoting drug trade.

General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said 86 terrorists were killed this year in the state and vowed that operations against the ultras will continue.

"The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in under control," Lt Gen Singh told PTI in reply to a question here.

He said the terror infrastructure across the border was intact and Pakistan is continuing with its anti-Indian activities.

"Pakistan has been continuing with its activities which are mainly anti-India, whether it is violating ceasefire, promoting cross-border infiltration, drug trafficking, narcotics, circulation of fake Indian currency," he said.

He said the neighbouring country wants to continue with its proxy war against India.

"But I must assure you that our efforts to thwart each of these actions is in place and Pakistan will not able to succeed in its designs," Lt Gen Singh said.

He said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was peaceful and "we have been able to ensure peace and tranquility with China".

Lt Gen Singh said the established mechanisms for confidence building have ensured that there are no "fraction points" between the two sides.

"If at all there are any kind of transgressions and incursions, which do take place, the established mechanisms take care of that," he added.

He said the security forces helped the administration in Jammu and Kashmir to conduct the Lok Sabha polls in a peaceful manner.

"We recently finished with the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The credit is due to the security forces and the administration," Lt Gen Singh said.

He said while security forces killed a number of terrorists in the past four months in the state, some ultras shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream.

"During this year, we have been to neutralise 86 terrorists so far. Twenty terrorists were also apprehended. Our operations against terrorists will continue. A number of ultras have been brought back to the mainstream with the help of the parents, teachers and senior citizens," Lt Gen Sinbh said.

He said the Army was able to check and and arrest terror activities in south of Pir Panjal in the Jammu region.

At present, there are no confirmed reports about the presence of terrorists in the region, Lt Gen Singh said.

"Our resolve, our commitment to operations (against terrorists) continues to be same in south of Pir Panjal. We will not allow the area to slip into terrorism," he added.