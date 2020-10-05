Situation tense, but India won’t provide China a face saver

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 05: There is an uneasy calm at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where India and China are locked in a standoff.

Top officials tell OneIndia that there has been no incident, but fears of a spark owing to misunderstanding are not being ruled out. Currently there is an uneasy calm, the official also said.

The situation remains unpredictable as 100s of troops are at a close proximity. This has made the situation volatile, sources also say. The official further noted that there has been no scale and down and if this were to happen then there needs to be an engagement at the top level. The official also added that India was not rushing things, but also added that India will not provide China a face saver even if it does not want a costly conflict.

7th military commander India-China talks next week

India and China will hold the 7th round of military commander level talks next week. Incidentally these rounds of talks would the last for Lt Gen Harinder Singh.

Lt. General P G K Menon will take over the Fire and Fury Corps on October 14. The Fire and Fury Corps is responsible for the operations in Ladakh. Lt. Gen Menon is currently posted as the Additional Director of the Complaint Advisor Board at the Army Headquarters.

Earlier this week, both India and China have emphasised on the need to strengthen communication, especially between the ground commanders.

Both sides reviewed the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India China border areas. The two sides also had detailed and frank discussions on the developments.