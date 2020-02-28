  • search
    Situation peaceful but there is tension in air: NCW chief after visiting riot-hit Delhi

    New Delhi, Feb 28: The situation is peaceful but there is "tension in the air", National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Friday after a visit to Jaffrabad, one of the worst affected areas in the riot-hit northeast Delhi, to look into the condition of women.

    Sharma said she would be going back to the area again on Saturday as she could not meet enough women as the police were busy in giving security for Friday prayers.

    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    "We met a few women but the way we wanted to meet them could not happen. The situation was peaceful but tension was there in the air," Sharma told PTI.

    She said she went through the data provided by the police and it showed three women were injured but it wasn't direct injuries. "No rape or molestation was recorded by the police," Sharma said.

    Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 42

    At least 39 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control. The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 15:36 [IST]
