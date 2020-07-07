  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Situation out of hand: Community transmission in Karnataka begins, accepts minister

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 07: Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy said there are fears of community transmission of the virus in the state, reports ANI. '

    "Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur Covid Hospital is critical," Tumakuru district-in-charge minister Madhuswamy said.

    Situation out of hand: Community transmission in Karnataka begins, accepts minister

    "There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level."

    Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar have denied of community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka.

    Meanwhile, state health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey tested negative for coronavirus.

    "I thank one and all who prayed for my Covid-19 report to be negative. I wish to share with you that my test report is negative and I will continue to be part of the fight against the pandemic," he wrote on Twitter confirming the same.

      Bhopal: Covid-19 patient's body dumped outside hospital, shocking video emerges | Oneindia

      Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao and his family members also tested negative after undergoing Covid-19 tests in the wake of a police security personnel deployed at his residence testing positive.

      "One more gunman and two more house staff have tested Corona positive. My wife, two daughters and myself are all negative. We will, as per government rules, be home quarantined for 14 days," the legislator of Gandhinagar constituency in Bengaluru said.

      According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,474 coronavirus cases in Karnataka including 13,255 and 372 deaths.

      More KARNATAKA News

      Read more about:

      karnataka

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 10:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 7, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue