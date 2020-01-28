  • search
    Situation in J&K along LoC, in hinterland under control: New Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Saini

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The new Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen S K Saini on Tuesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir along both the Line of Control and in the hinterland are under control.

    Speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour, Saini said the Army was prepared for all challenges.

    Lt Gen Saini
    Lt Gen Saini

    "Ceasefire violations have gone up last year. We're fully geared up to meet challenges that come across," he said.

    He also said removing hollowness in terms of critical deficiencies of equipment, ammunition, capacity development along the Northern borders will be among his priorities.

    Major Republic Day attack averted in Jammu and Kashmir

    "New structures like Chief of Defence Staff created. Aligning the Army headquarters with them to create further jointness will be my priorities" Lt Gen Saini said.

    jammu and kashmir situation line of control

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 11:26 [IST]
