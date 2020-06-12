Situation in Delhi horrendous, says SC, slams drop in testing

  • search
    New Delhi, June 12: The Supreme Court on Friday termed the situation in Delhi "horrendous" as it slammed the fall in testing compared to cities such as Mumbai amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the Capital.

    Citing media reports on how bodies lie in hospitals stacked against each other, the Supreme Court said lack of beds in hospitals was an issue of concern.

    The court, during a suo motu hearing on treatment of patients and handling of dead bodies, said: "Patients are crying with pain and there is nobody to attend. Beds will go vacant if this is how patients are treated in your hospitals. Why has the testing gone down in Delhi while it has gone up in Mumbai and other places?"

    The court added that the handling of dead bodies reflected a sorry state of affairs and in many cases, patients' families aren't even informed about deaths and haven't been able to attend the last rites too in some cases.

    Friday, June 12, 2020, 13:05 [IST]
