Situation in Afghanistan, radicalisation, terror recruitment get top billing at high level security meet

New Delhi, Sep 18: Afghanistan and the situation there was the prime focus of the high-level security meeting of the Intelligence agencies and chiefs of the anti-terror units from all states.

The meeting held in the national capital discussed the various situations that could arise in the wake of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan. Since the takeover, it has become very clear that Pakistan has been meddling heavily in Afghanistan.

The high level meeting discussed the current scenario and how the ISI could with the help of the Taliban use Afghanistan as a launch pad for the Jaish-e-Mohammad or Lashkar-e-Tayiba to launch attacks on India.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the developments in Afghanistan were also discussed at the meeting. Interestingly the Special Cell of the Police was also involved in the meeting.

The Delhi Police had earlier this week bust a major ISI backed module and arrested six persons.

The module was planning on carrying out a series of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. The module backed by the ISI and funded by the Dawood syndicate had six members of which two had trained in Pakistan. This issue too came up for discussion at the high-level meeting.

In the wake of the ongoing situation, the meeting discussed ways for the agencies to coordinate better to wade away any external as well as internal threat. The meeting comprised chiefs of the anti-terror units of Jammu Kashmir, Mumbai, Kerala, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Further issues pertaining to radicalisation, the rise of the Islamic State and online recruitments by the terror groups were also discussed at the meeting.

Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:04 [IST]